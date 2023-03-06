The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the January 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 984,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,689.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,476,159. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hershey Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.23.

NYSE:HSY remained flat at $238.40 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 881,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.50. Hershey has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $244.38.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

