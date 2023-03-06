The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 61,321 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $220,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $298.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,802. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.38. The company has a market cap of $305.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

