The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) VP Carin L. Fike Sells 3,000 Shares

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kroger Trading Up 0.5 %

Kroger stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.23. 2,650,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,640,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average is $45.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

