The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.33

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2023

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAYGet Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.33 and last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 21072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWGAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Swatch Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Swatch Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 350 to CHF 340 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of The Swatch Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.50.

The Swatch Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

