The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.33

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.33 and last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 21072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWGAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Swatch Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Swatch Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 350 to CHF 340 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of The Swatch Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.50.

The Swatch Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

Further Reading

