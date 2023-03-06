Thomas Krywe Sells 19,655 Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Krywe sold 19,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $20,048.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,052,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,391.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Krywe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, Thomas Krywe sold 22,787 shares of Spire Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $23,242.74.

Spire Global Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SPIR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.09. 25,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,213. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. Spire Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Spire Global to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 22,882 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spire Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 570.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 116,521 shares in the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

