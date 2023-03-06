THORChain (RUNE) Price Reaches $1.46 on Major Exchanges

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last week, THORChain has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One THORChain token can currently be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00006513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $475.41 million and approximately $24.95 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get THORChain alerts:

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain launched on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 498,475,594 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,362,945 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “THORCHain is a decentralized liquidity protocol that allows users to easily exchange cryptocurrency assets across a range of networks without losing full custody of their assets in the process.

With THORChain, users can simply swap one asset for another in a permissionless setting, without needing to rely on order books to source liquidity. Instead, market prices are maintained through the ratio of assets in a pool (see automated market maker).

The native utility token of the THORChain platform is RUNE. This is used as the base currency in the THORChain ecosystem and is also used for platform governance and security as part of THORChain’s Sybil resistance mechanisms — since THORChain nodes must commit a minimum of 1 million RUNE to participate in its rotating consensus process.

THORChain was funded through an initial DEX offering (IDO) which launched through the Binance DEX in July 2019. Its mainnet was originally launched in January 2021.

**Mainnet** – [https://viewblock.io/thorchain](https://viewblock.io/thorchain)

**ERC-20** – [https://etherscan.io/token/0x3155ba85d5f96b2d030a4966af206230e46849cb](https://etherscan.io/token/0x3155ba85d5f96b2d030a4966af206230e46849cb)

**BEP2** – [https://explorer.binance.org/asset/RUNE-B1A](https://explorer.binance.org/asset/RUNE-B1A)”

THORChain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

