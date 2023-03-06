TomoChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.17 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 5th. TomoChain has a market cap of $34.77 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TomoChain

TomoChain’s genesis date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,540,325 coins. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The backbone of TomoChain’s products and overall ecosystem is the TomoChain blockchain with its innovative Proof-of-Staking Voting (PoSV) consensus. To facilitate interactions between users (including Voters and Masternode owners) and the TomoChain blockchain, a set of protocols and products have been built to support speed, privacy, usability, and liquidity needs all in one platform. TomoChain goal is to develop highly innovative products and technologies to make TomoChain an ideal platform for blockchain games, decentralized finance, and enterprise-oriented applications.TomoChain supports all EVM-compatible smart-contracts, protocols, and atomic cross-chain token transfers. New scaling techniques such as sharding, EVM parallelisation, private-chain generation, hardware integration will be continuously researched and incorporated into TomoChain’s Masternode architecture which will be an ideal scalable smart-contract public blockchain for decentralized apps, token issuances and token integration for small and big businesses.”

