TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $36.35

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.35, but opened at $34.94. TORM shares last traded at $34.11, with a volume of 120,153 shares.

TORM Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TORM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TORM by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TORM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in TORM by 42.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in TORM by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TORM during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TORM Company Profile

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

