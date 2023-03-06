Traders Purchase High Volume of Embark Technology Put Options (NASDAQ:EMBK)

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 4,671 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,729% compared to the average volume of 122 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMBK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Embark Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,769,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 60,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Embark Technology by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,468,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,156 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Embark Technology by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 691,172 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Embark Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Embark Technology by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,100,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 329,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Vertical Research lowered Embark Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Embark Technology Stock Down 32.8 %

About Embark Technology

Shares of NASDAQ:EMBK traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.56. 1,343,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,725. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.66. Embark Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $134.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

