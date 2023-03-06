TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

TACT opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $73.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,910,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 148,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 39,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

