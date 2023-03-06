TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Position Lessened by Potomac Capital Management Inc.

Potomac Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. TravelCenters of America comprises about 8.9% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of TravelCenters of America worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 889,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,231,000 after buying an additional 20,838 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 518,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,260,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,259,000 after buying an additional 14,198 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

TravelCenters of America Stock Performance

About TravelCenters of America

Shares of TA stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $84.68. The company had a trading volume of 338,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,381. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $85.06.

(Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.