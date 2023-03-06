Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stake Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 30.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,744,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,950,000 after purchasing an additional 639,323 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 13,579.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after purchasing an additional 461,977 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,922,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,880,000 after purchasing an additional 427,840 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Trimble by 91.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 842,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after purchasing an additional 402,852 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 492.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,772,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.47. 352,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,184. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.58.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James cut Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

