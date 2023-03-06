TRON (TRX) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last Week

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 5th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0672 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TRON has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $4.82 billion and approximately $166.36 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011517 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006715 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004631 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001998 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 91,368,630,035 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

