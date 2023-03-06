TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 352,106 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 180,065 shares.The stock last traded at $18.42 and had previously closed at $18.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TrueBlue Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $600.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueBlue

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,230,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,715,000 after buying an additional 67,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,537,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,680,000 after purchasing an additional 42,316 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,229,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,548,000 after purchasing an additional 433,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TrueBlue by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,867,000 after acquiring an additional 41,345 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TrueBlue by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,646,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

