U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Bought by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLCA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,962,148 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $141,934,000 after buying an additional 107,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,123,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,598,000 after purchasing an additional 140,656 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 9.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,349,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,667,000 after purchasing an additional 392,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,825,633 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 269,677 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,758,098 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,153,000 after buying an additional 198,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLCA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

U.S. Silica Price Performance

NYSE SLCA opened at $13.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $412.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.45 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $183,897.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,950.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Further Reading

