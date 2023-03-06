UBS Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €19.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.00 ($15.96) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Warburg Research set a €25.60 ($27.23) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €29.00 ($30.85) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.53) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($30.85) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Evonik Industries stock opened at €20.87 ($22.20) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($35.07). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.97.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

