Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

UIS has been the subject of several other research reports. CJS Securities lowered shares of Unisys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Unisys from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Unisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Unisys from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Unisys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Unisys Price Performance

Unisys stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53. Unisys has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $330.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unisys

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.52. Unisys had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 102.61%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 49.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 76,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 25,434 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Unisys by 19.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,923,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,009,000 after purchasing an additional 307,866 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in Unisys by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 77,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Unisys during the second quarter worth about $2,763,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Unisys by 0.7% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 979,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. is an information technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. The firm offers digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions (C&I), and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS).

