United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($56.38) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €26.50 ($28.19) price objective on United Internet in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($32.98) target price on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €23.20 ($24.68) target price on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

United Internet Stock Performance

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €20.44 ($21.74) on Thursday. United Internet has a 12-month low of €18.08 ($19.23) and a 12-month high of €32.33 ($34.39). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

