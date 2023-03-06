United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Hits New 12-Month High at $481.99

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $481.99 and last traded at $479.94, with a volume of 165949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $479.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. OTR Global raised United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.46.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $417.98 and its 200 day moving average is $351.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

