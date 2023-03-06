Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Universal by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal

In other news, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $267,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stock Down 0.3 %

UVV traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $51.22. 48,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,693. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $64.13. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $795.04 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 3.81%.

Universal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Universal

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

