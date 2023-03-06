Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Lowered to $145.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $168.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.29.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.73. The stock had a trading volume of 244,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.20 and its 200 day moving average is $122.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after buying an additional 113,259 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

