Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Shares Sold by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,472 shares during the quarter. Universal Technical Institute accounts for 1.2% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned 1.57% of Universal Technical Institute worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter valued at $483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 238,614 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 8.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 127,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 24,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,214. The company has a market capitalization of $246.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.25 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 3.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 78,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $519,878.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 381,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,660.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 296,531 shares of company stock worth $1,880,926. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

