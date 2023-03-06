Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.21% of Univest Financial worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 38.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Univest Financial in the third quarter worth $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Univest Financial in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Univest Financial news, Director Thomas M. Petro sold 5,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $133,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,275.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas M. Petro sold 5,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $133,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,275.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd S. Benning sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $333,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Univest Financial Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Univest Financial to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

UVSP stock opened at $28.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $833.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.91. Univest Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $29.06.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment includes investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

Featured Articles

