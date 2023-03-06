Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Trading 6.5% Higher

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 144,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,082,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Vacasa to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.43.

Vacasa Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vacasa

Vacasa Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vacasa by 339.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vacasa by 78.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vacasa by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Vacasa by 178.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

