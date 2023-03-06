Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Trading 6.5% Higher

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 144,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,082,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
VCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Vacasa to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.43.
Vacasa Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vacasa
Vacasa Company Profile
Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vacasa (VCSA)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.