Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Stock Position Lifted by QVIDTVM Management LLC

QVIDTVM Management LLC lifted its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Valvoline makes up about 8.9% of QVIDTVM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. QVIDTVM Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Valvoline worth $13,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Valvoline by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.
Valvoline Stock Performance
Shares of VVV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.04. The stock had a trading volume of 116,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
Insider Activity at Valvoline
In other Valvoline news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
About Valvoline
Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.
