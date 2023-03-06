Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $201.78. 67,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,094. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $219.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

