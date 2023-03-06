Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 271.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,097,000 after acquiring an additional 664,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,317,000 after acquiring an additional 649,302 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,987,000 after acquiring an additional 148,463 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 977,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,449,000 after acquiring an additional 36,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 952,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,110,000 after acquiring an additional 41,233 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $91.82 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $103.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.51.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

