Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Down 5.3%

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.83 and last traded at $44.17. Approximately 147,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 679,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.65.

VTYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.44.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,033,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,396,966.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider John Nuss sold 13,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $436,597.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,738,602.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,033,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 272,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,396,966.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 432,519 shares of company stock valued at $14,375,455. 49.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

