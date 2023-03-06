Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Down 5.3%

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.83 and last traded at $44.17. Approximately 147,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 679,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.65.
VTYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.
Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 4.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.44.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
