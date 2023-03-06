Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.43 million and $33,978.09 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,395.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.86 or 0.00392316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014945 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.67 or 0.00681666 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00087481 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.53 or 0.00551573 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004444 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,255,585 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

