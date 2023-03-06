Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,763 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,243,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,308,875,000 after acquiring an additional 105,908 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,720,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,264,049 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,455,886,000 after buying an additional 211,286 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,253 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,563,000 after buying an additional 826,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $460,180.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $460,180.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,227,849.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,162 shares of company stock worth $11,078,914. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VRTX traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $293.78. 320,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,940. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $232.97 and a fifty-two week high of $325.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.42 and a 200-day moving average of $299.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

