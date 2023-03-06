Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,663,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total transaction of $347,072.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,977.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at $19,663,077.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,162 shares of company stock valued at $11,078,914. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $290.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $232.97 and a 12-month high of $325.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

