VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at $459,000.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDC traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.07. The company had a trading volume of 87,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,665. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,261.22 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $59.18 and a 1 year high of $74.46.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,239.41%.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

