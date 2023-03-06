Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Short Interest Update

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,210,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the January 31st total of 34,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinco Ventures

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 16.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,974,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vinco Ventures by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,051,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 254,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vinco Ventures by 28.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,033,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 898,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vinco Ventures by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,917,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 115,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vinco Ventures by 262.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,470,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Vinco Ventures alerts:

Vinco Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of BBIG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,323,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,725,093. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Vinco Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $3.46.

Vinco Ventures Company Profile

Vinco Ventures, Inc is focused on the development of digital media and content technologies. It operates business platforms through the video-sharing social networking platform, end-to-end fully integrated programmatic advertising platform, streaming music non-fungible token platform, full-fervice digital commerce, new consumer product development and commercialization platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.