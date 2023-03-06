Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCZ)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.19. 733,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,068. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $4.45.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

