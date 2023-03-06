Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.4% of Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,092,940,000 after buying an additional 200,057 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,357,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,186 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,598,996,000 after purchasing an additional 135,832 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,157,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,337,444,000 after purchasing an additional 383,335 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,724,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,308,444,000 after purchasing an additional 148,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V traded up $2.98 on Monday, reaching $226.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,208. The company has a market capitalization of $426.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.50.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,312 shares of company stock worth $20,759,745. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

