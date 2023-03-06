Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives $156.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wacker Chemie from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

WKCMF opened at $167.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.96. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $98.41 and a 12 month high of $200.00.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

