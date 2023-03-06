Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.68. 89,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 596,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBX. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Wallbox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 207.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

