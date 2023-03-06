WAXE Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last Week (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last seven days, WAXE has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One WAXE coin can now be purchased for about $71.93 or 0.00319269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and $202,954.81 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.20 or 0.00422735 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,434.86 or 0.28573035 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000218 BTC.

WAXE Profile

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

