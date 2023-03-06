WazirX Reaches Market Cap of $66.60 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $66.60 million and $1.48 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WazirX

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

