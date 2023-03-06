WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives $98.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.78.

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.8 %

WEC opened at $89.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.13 and a 200-day moving average of $94.89.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.96%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

