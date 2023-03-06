Wells Fargo & Company Raises Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $30.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RRC. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.41.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $27.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Range Resources has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,468,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,001,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $634,920,000 after purchasing an additional 111,026 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,347,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $101,646,000 after acquiring an additional 157,000 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,564,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $114,198,000 after purchasing an additional 306,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

