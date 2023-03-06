Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,635 ($43.86).

WTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.23) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($42.36) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($50.68) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dame Karen Jones bought 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,140 ($37.89) per share, with a total value of £8,635 ($10,419.93). In other Whitbread news, insider Dame Karen Jones acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,140 ($37.89) per share, with a total value of £8,635 ($10,419.93). Also, insider Cilla Snowball acquired 2,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,078 ($37.14) per share, with a total value of £69,501.24 ($83,867.79). Insiders bought 3,490 shares of company stock valued at $10,787,980 over the last ninety days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whitbread Trading Up 0.5 %

Whitbread Company Profile

Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 3,090 ($37.29) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,997.40, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,973.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,701.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.04).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

