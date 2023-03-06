WhiteCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $702,795.08 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 6th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $59.77 million and approximately $702,795.08 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.00390898 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00028269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014932 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000807 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009771 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000842 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004499 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017491 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.