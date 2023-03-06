WhiteCoin Price Hits $0.0780 on Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0780 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $59.64 million and $698,151.11 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.05 or 0.00397721 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00028039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014978 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000798 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000853 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004512 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017448 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,787,070 coins and its circulating supply is 764,319,303 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

