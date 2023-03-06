WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.19

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.19 and last traded at $72.09, with a volume of 5181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.03.

The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,551,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,724,000 after purchasing an additional 259,153 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 750.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,208,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,605 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 16.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 843,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,541,000 after purchasing an additional 117,877 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 69.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,303,000 after purchasing an additional 316,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 753,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,460,000 after purchasing an additional 55,960 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

