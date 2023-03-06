WOO Network Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $296.97 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 5th. Over the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. WOO Network has a total market cap of $296.97 million and $14.15 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOO Network token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network was first traded on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,647,306,287 tokens. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

