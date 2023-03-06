Wrapped TRON 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.95 Million (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0652 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $6.63 billion and $1.95 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06763419 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $714,763.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

