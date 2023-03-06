XYO Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XYO has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $74.66 million and $5.55 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010631 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00032240 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00039196 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00022323 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00219211 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,430.06 or 0.99980917 BTC.

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00606502 USD and is up 16.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $7,860,734.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

