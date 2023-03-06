YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.53.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YPF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.10 to $5.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.
YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance
YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.
