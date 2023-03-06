YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YPF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.10 to $5.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Shares of YPF opened at $11.93 on Monday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48.

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

