Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.57.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.2 %

ZTS opened at $170.56 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $201.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.03. The firm has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

